Climate tech firm locates to Michelin Parc

Community grows

Greig Coull and Geoff Carragher signing the lease

A climate technology company has become the latest to locate to the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in Dundee.

HGP (Scotland) has developed a system which will create new low carbon emission fuel and its move to MSIP will be followed by others in the coming weeks. It brings current employment at the former site of the tyre plant to 115.

MSIP is a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise and is a 32-hectare home to a growing community of growth companies.

Greig Coull, CEO, MSIP said: “We already recognise that green hydrogen technology will be essential to the decarbonisation of industry and achievement of net-zero.

“The technology that HGP (Scotland) has developed will enable green hydrogen to be more accessible to those that can utilise it, reducing carbon emissions and ultimately tackling climate change.

“Having a company that specialises in green hydrogen technology located at the Innovation Parc is a great addition to the growing tenant community based here. HGP (Scotland) Ltd is a perfect fit for MSIP, and I’m pleased they recognise that too.”

Geoff Carragher, CEO, HGP (Scotland) said: “We are really pleased to now be a part of the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc community. The Innovation Parc is already attracting some successful low carbon technology companies. This is a fantastic initiative, we fully endorse MSIP and welcome the support of Michelin, Scottish Enterprise, and Dundee City Council.

“Critically for us, the Innovation Parc has the space to accommodate the growth of our business. We will create nine employees initially with plans to significantly increase the workforce over the next five years.”