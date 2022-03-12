Cheval adds luxury to Glasgow apartments

Work under way

Cheval apartment

A luxury accommodation operator has signed a deal to run a serviced apartment block being built in the centre of Glasgow.

Cheval Collection will manage 104 studio apartments, 62 one-bed apartments, and two one-bedroom suites in Love Loan, off George Square, currently being constructed by the Chris Stewart Group (CSG).

The apartments will serve both short term guests and long-term residents and will be managed under Cheval’s new brand MY Locanda.

Chris Stewart and Mohammed Almarzooqi on site

Mr Stewart, chief executive of CSG, was joined on the site this week by Cheval Collection’s managing director Mohammed Almarzooqi to mark the start of work. The building is due to open in early 2024 and will be the first MY Locanda worldwide, as Cheval Collection rolls out a strategy for the brand that targets major international cities.

MY Locanda will provide an affordable price point for guests to the city, business travellers and longer-term residents who want an urban base that feels part of the local community.

While having a focus on accommodation, MY Locanda will include a strong food & beverage offering, vibrant community spaces, including communal kitchens, co-working areas, and meeting rooms.

A unique feature will be the ‘Wall of Curiosity’ which allows residents the chance to borrow and loan items sourced from the community for their stay.

As part of the Love Loan development, the building will also be surrounded by a new collection of retailers, food and leisure operators and artisanal producers.

Chris Stewart Group has a well-established relationship with Cheval Collection, having brought the specialist operator in to manage CSG’s properties in Edinburgh. Cheval is one of a number of international brands that CSG has brought to Scotland.

Mr Stewart said: “MY Locanda will be a superb addition to our Love Loan development in Glasgow. Its international outlook and design-led approach will attract both short and long-term residents and matches our vision for the development which will include a range of high quality, cosmopolitan lifestyle, retail and food and drink brands.

“Having worked successfully with Cheval in Edinburgh, I’m delighted to continue the relationship with this new venture in Glasgow.”