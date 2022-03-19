Chancellor sticks to tax plans despite high receipts

Spring Statement

Rishi Sunak: Treasury boost

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is unlikely to use the highest Treasury tax receipts since the 1950s to offer any substantial easing in the cost of living.

Mr Sunak is expected to stick to his tax plans when he announces his Spring Statement on Wednesday despite being given some flexibility from a £40 billion boost from rising energy prices, a stronger-than-expected recovery in the economy and falling unemployment.

He insisted on Friday that his goal was “to get the tax burden down” and does not want the statement to turn into a mini-budget.

Any help for households is more likely to see him shuffle money around various departments, though there is speculation that he may offer a further rise in income tax thresholds and another “rebate” on household energy bills similar to the package announced in February. He may also follow the example of some European countries and cut fuel duties.

But the increase in national insurance contributions is expected to go ahead next month as planned, despite widespread calls for it to be cancelled or postponed.

Mr Sunak and the Prime Minister say the 1.25% hike will raise £13 billion to help the NHS.

Despite the healthier receipts, and falling borrowing requirements, Mr Sunak is concerned about the uncertainty created by the war in Ukraine and its impact on commodity prices.

He will therefore stick broadly to his tax plans to improve the public finances following two years of supporting the economy during the pandemic.

Rising inflation will mean the chancellor’s freeze on income tax thresholds will raise an additional £12.5 billion over the next four years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Corporation tax is due to rise from 19% to 23% from 2023

The Office for Budget Responsibility is expected to revise down the government’s borrowing bill by £23 billion for this year, according to Deutsche Bank. But lower borrowing costs are being offset by the rising cost of repayments caused by inflation at 5.5% and forecast to hit 8%.

The Chancellor is also benefiting from a substantial repayment of the support given to businesses during the various lockdowns.