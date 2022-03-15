Celtic victory sets up historic Scottish Cup line-up

Hampden showdown

By a Daily Business reporter |

New milestone for Scottish Cup (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic booked a Hampden date with Rangers by beating Dundee United 3-0 at Tannadice last night and set up a historic Scottish Cup semi-final line-up.

For the first time in the 149-year history of the competition, the last four consists of Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian.

A second-half double from Giorgos Giakoumakis and a first-half strike from captain Callum McGregor eased Celtic to a comfortable success on Tayside before the Parkhead club were drawn to face the team they are contesting for the Premiership title. Hearts and Hibs are currently battling for third and fourth place.

The semi-final ties will be played on Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 April.

Hearts were the first club through after a 4-2 win over St Mirren on Saturday night. They were joined by Edinburgh neighbours Hibs on Sunday, who won 2-1 against Motherwell.

The pair will face each other at Hampden for the third time in 16 years.

Rangers cruised into the next round thanks to a 3-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park.