Update:

Hampden showdown

Celtic victory sets up historic Scottish Cup line-up

By a Daily Business reporter | March 15, 2022
New milestone for Scottish Cup (pic: SNS Group)

Celtic booked a Hampden date with Rangers by beating Dundee United 3-0 at Tannadice last night and set up a historic Scottish Cup semi-final line-up.

For the first time in the 149-year history of the competition, the last four consists of Celtic, Rangers, Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian.

A second-half double from Giorgos Giakoumakis and a first-half strike from captain Callum McGregor eased Celtic to a comfortable success on Tayside before the Parkhead club were drawn to face the team they are contesting for the Premiership title. Hearts and Hibs are currently battling for third and fourth place.

The semi-final ties will be played on Saturday 16 & Sunday 17 April.

Hearts were the first club through after a 4-2 win over St Mirren on Saturday night. They were joined by Edinburgh neighbours Hibs on Sunday, who won 2-1 against Motherwell.

The pair will face each other at Hampden for the third time in 16 years.

Rangers cruised into the next round thanks to a 3-0 win over Dundee at Dens Park.

Sport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Andy Robertson

Scotland face Poland in fundraising friendly

Scotland and Poland are to meet in a fundraising friendly at Hampden Park later thisRead More

Kyle Styen

Steyn set for first Six Nations start in Rome

Kyle Steyn will make his first Six Nations start for Scotland against Italy in RomeRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.