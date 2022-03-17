CBRE leadership changes | green role for Douglas

Property hires

New roles: CBRE’s Miller Mathieson and JLL’s Janey Douglas

Real estate advisor CBRE has announced a restructure of its leadership team in Scotland following a strategic review of the business, to drive growth over the next five years.

Executive Director Miller Mathieson will take on a new strategic operational role looking at growth across a number of service lines, whilst Steven Newlands in the capital markets team will assume Mer Mathieson’s previous role as managing director for Scotland.

Mark Little, head of the project management and building consultancy team, will replace Mr Newlands as head of CBRE’s Edinburgh office, and Andy Cunningham will become head of advisory and transactions for Scotland. The changes come into effect immediately.

JLL sustainability appointment

JLL has appointed Edinburgh-based Janey Douglas as head of sustainability for UK National Investment.

Ms Douglas, who joined JLL through the firm’s graduate employment scheme in 2013, will be tasked with ensuring that both environmental and social considerations are at the heart of client strategies.

Alasdair Humphery, head of Scotland, JLL, said: “After COP26 in Glasgow, firms up and down the country have been tasked with producing net-zero transition plans by 2023 and the private sector is under increasing scrutiny to ensure its net-zero commitments are also robust and legitimate.

“Consequently, ESG is growing in importance for businesses and Janey’s promotion to head of sustainability for UK National Investment will see her use her wide-ranging expertise to help support clients to incorporate new, and much needed environmental, social and governance considerations into their strategies over the coming years.”