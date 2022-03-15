Capricorn Energy’s Wood to chair Galliford Try

Construction

Alison Wood, a non-executive director at Capricorn Energy, has been named the next chair of construction company Galliford Try.

Peter Ventress intends to step down and leave the company on 15 September after more than seven years on the board. Ms Wood will take the chair and will also chair the nomination committee.

She spent nearly 20 years at BAE Systems in a number of strategy and leadership roles, including that of group strategic director, and was the global director of strategy and corporate development at National Grid from 2008 to 2013.

Ms Wood has held non-executive director positions with BTG, former Glasgow-based telecoms firm Thus Group, e2v, Cobham and Costain.

As well sitting on the board at Capricorn Energy (formerly Cairn Energy) she is a non-executive director at TT Electronics and senior independent non-executive director at Oxford Instruments.