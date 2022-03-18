Blackmore re-writes history books in Gold Cup

Cheltenham Festival

Rachael Blackmore with the coveted trophy

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore became the first ever woman to win the Gold Cup as she rode A Plus Tard to a record-breaking ride at Cheltenham.

Blackmore won jump racing’s most coveted trophy a year after finishing second to give the capacity crowd a huge lift on the final day of the four-day festival.

A Plus Tard, the 3-1 favourite trained by Henry de Bromhead, broke away from the field at the final fence to win comfortably, overcoming 10 rivals over the three miles, two furlongs and 70 yards course.

Blackmore last year became the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree.