Update:

Cheltenham Festival

Blackmore re-writes history books in Gold Cup

| March 18, 2022
Rachael Blackmore with the coveted trophy

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore became the first ever woman to win the Gold Cup as she rode A Plus Tard to a record-breaking ride at Cheltenham.

Blackmore won jump racing’s most coveted trophy a year after finishing second to give the capacity crowd a huge lift on the final day of the four-day festival.

A Plus Tard, the 3-1 favourite trained by Henry de Bromhead, broke away from the field at the final fence to win comfortably, overcoming 10 rivals over the three miles, two furlongs and 70 yards course.

Blackmore last year became the first female jockey to win the Grand National at Aintree.

, Sport No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Cup of cheer: Stuart Hogg (pic: SNS Group)

Six disciplined after breach of team rules

Six Scotland players have been disciplined, including Captain Stuart Hogg, for breaching team protocols afterRead More

Rangers to face Braga in quarter-final

Rangers have been drawn against Braga in the quarter-finals of the Europa League. The firstRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.