Bespoke swoops for closed Glenburn Hotel

New owner

Glenburn Hotel overlooks Rothesay bay

Glenburn Hotel, overlooking Rothesay on the Isle of Bute, has been acquired from the administrators by the UK’s largest independent hotels group for an undisclosed sum.

The nineteenth century gem joins Bespoke Hotels’ portfolio of 90 in the UK, including 23 in Scotland.

Built in 1843 and sited on a prominent hilltop location, the 134-room Glenburn opened as a classic grand seaside hotel in 1892 aimed at an affluent client base. It was Scotland’s first ‘Hydropathic’ hotel.

It was extensively refurbished in 2016, but Stuart Robb and Chad Griffin, partners with FRP Advisory were called in as administrators last summer after a collapse in trade caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Commenting on the acquisition, Haydn Fentum, Bespoke Hotels Chairman said: “We hope to reopen the hotel very soon and have exciting plans to invest in the business and create new jobs and will be announcing our recruitment plans in due course..

Alan Creevy, director of selling agent CDLH, commented: “As expected, there was a great deal of interest in the property resulting a competitive bidding process.

“Bespoke Hotels were a pleasure to deal with throughout the sale process and we wish them the very best of success with this delightful property”.