Bellot leads sales drive at biotech firm Cellexus

Biotechnology

Fiona Bellot: life science experience

Biotechnology firm Cellexus is gearing up to approach new markets with the appointment of Fiona Bellot as sales director.

Ms Bellot joins the Dundee-based company with a wealth of experience across the life sciences industry from previous appointments with Proteintech Group and RoslinCT, among others.

She will lead Cellexus through a period of growth as it focuses on new markets, including advanced therapies, recombinant antibody and vaccine production, and the emerging clean meat sector.

Cellexus manufactures a system called Cellmaker used by scientists to develop new products and vaccines.

Ms Bellot said: “I am very excited to have joined Cellexus during this period of growth. I am looking forward to bringing the CellMaker into laboratories across the globe and helping scientists to scale-up their production and bring new vaccines and therapeutics onto the market.”