Biotechnology
Bellot leads sales drive at biotech firm Cellexus
Biotechnology firm Cellexus is gearing up to approach new markets with the appointment of Fiona Bellot as sales director.
Ms Bellot joins the Dundee-based company with a wealth of experience across the life sciences industry from previous appointments with Proteintech Group and RoslinCT, among others.
She will lead Cellexus through a period of growth as it focuses on new markets, including advanced therapies, recombinant antibody and vaccine production, and the emerging clean meat sector.
Cellexus manufactures a system called Cellmaker used by scientists to develop new products and vaccines.
Ms Bellot said: “I am very excited to have joined Cellexus during this period of growth. I am looking forward to bringing the CellMaker into laboratories across the globe and helping scientists to scale-up their production and bring new vaccines and therapeutics onto the market.”