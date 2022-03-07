Beal plans up to 45 jobs following relocation

New plant

Ivan McKee at Beal Group’s new plant

Textile manufacturing business, The Beal Group, is creating 20 jobs and a further 25 next year after completing its £4 million relocation and expansion to a 74,000 sq ft facility at Cumbernauld.

Occupying the former OKI factory site at Westfield, the company made the switch from Glasgow with £550,000 of support from Scottish Enterprise.

The family-run company specialises in manufacturing industrial textile products such as protective and customised covers for a range of sectors including construction, aviation, transport and military and defence.

These range from covers for barbecues to jet engines. The company supported and supplied the NHS in the recent Covid pandemic and has supplied specialist safety net products for major construction and the oil and gas sector for over 30 years.

The official opening of the new plant was performed by Minister for Business Ivan McKee.