Azzurro-Blue hires McGee as marketing director

Marketing

Malcolm McGee: exciting time

Marketing agency Azzurro-Blu has appointed a new marketing director to manage the next stage of its growth.

Malcolm McGee, previously head of agency services at Jasmine, is expected to play a leading role in the development of the Aberdeen agency and its client portfolio as it takes on more international projects.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the industry, Mr McGee has worked for creative agencies in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

He said: “I am looking forward to working with the talented creative and digital marketing teams at Azzurro-Blu. It is an exciting time to join the agency and its strategic approach to marketing is one that aligns with my own thoughts on how to support clients.”

Consultancy services director, Alex Graham, said: “Our continued investment in top-tier talent further underlines our growth plans.”

Now in its seventh year of business, Azzurro-Blu recently expanded its client profile with several big client wins in IT, oil and gas, and the emerging new space industry.

Over the last two years, the agency has delivered international projects as far afield as Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Kazakhstan, Sweden, and the UAE.