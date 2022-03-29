Artisanal sales rise | Bellway divi lifted | Mulberry profit upgrade

Daily Business Live

7am: Artisanal Spirits Company

The owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society posted an EBITDAE loss of £0.6m (2020: profit of £0.6m) with planned ongoing investment for growth offsetting a 27% increase in gross profit to £11.2m (2020: £8.8m).

Revenue increased 21% to £18.2m (2020: £15.0m), comfortably ahead of market expectations.

David Ridley, executive managing director, said it had been “an exceptional year” adding: “I am pleased to be able to present such a positive first set of results as a listed business, with strong growth in both sales and member numbers.”

7am: Bellway

The housebuilder said it had a substantial order book, strong land bank, and significant balance sheet capacity that supports its growth strategy and medium-term target to deliver annual output of around 12,200 homes in the 2023 financial year.

Underlying profit before taxation rose by 8.9% to £327.2 million (2021: £300.5m, 2020 – £291.8m)

The interim dividend has been increased to 45.0p per share (2021 – 35.0p, 2020 – nil), a rise of 28.6% and the Board anticipates that the dividend cover will be 3 times underlying earnings for the full financial year.

The board intends to reduce dividend cover to around 2.5 times underlying earnings by 31 July 2024, which it believes is a prudent and sustainable level, supported by strong investment returns and enhanced cash generation, arising in part, from increased investment in land over the past 18 months.

It says volume growth and higher expected shareholder returns can be achieved, notwithstanding the future increase in corporation tax rates.

7am: AG Barr

Drinks maker AG Barr posted strong sales growth in the 53 weeks ended 30 January, resulting in a profit performance ahead of 2019/20 pre-Covid levels.

It reported strong momentum across the soft drinks portfolio supported by continued brand investment and innovation, with a particular focus on the energy category.

7am: Mulberry Group

Luxury accessories brand Mulberry Group said the robust sales trend in the first half has continued throughout the second half, which will result in group revenue for FY22 being moderately ahead of current expectations. Gross margins have been maintained.

Mulberry has taken this opportunity to increase its marketing investment to further build global brand awareness. Despite this additional expenditure, the profit for FY22 will be moderately ahead of current expectations.

The group’s balance sheet remains strong with net cash balances at FY22 expected to be in excess of £20 million. The group intends to announce its FY22 results on 29 June.

Global markets

Oil prices fell yesterday on expectations of weaker fuel demand in China after Shanghai was locked down to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Brent crude was trading at $111 having hit a 14-year high of $139 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Despite yesterday’s slide, the Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned that the hit to living standards from surging energy prices will be worse than in any year in the 1970s.

Peace talks in Ukraine helped sentiment on Wall Street. Tech stocks led the way higher as bond yields softened, with the Nasdaq index rising 1.3%, the S&P 500 up 0.7% and the Dow Jones 0.2% higher.