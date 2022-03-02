Arrayjet launches business in North America

Key hire

Iain McWilliam: vision

Arrayjet, the Scotland-based bio-printing company, has formed Arrayjet Inc and hired Craig Cardella as a vice-president of sales for North America.

The company has operated across North America from its Scottish base for 15 years and Mr Cardella will lead its commercial activities across the US research, pharmaceutical and diagnostic communities.

He said: “I am really excited to join the Arrayjet team and assist in further growing the brand in North America.”

Its working partnership with the likes of proteomics company CDI Laboratories located in Baltimore, Maryland paved the way to create a population scale diagnostic programme that helped scientists better understand the behaviour of the Covid-19 virus and helped to further the rapidity of the global vaccination programme.

Iain McWilliam, CEO of Arrayjet, said: “This expansion represents Arrayjet’s commitment to support current and future North American partners.

“Arrayjet Inc shares a vision with its US customer base to advance the frontiers of scientific research, recognising the strong ecosystem of life science and biotechnology that will help accelerate innovation for a better understanding of human health.

“The creation of Arrayjet Inc is a defining moment in our company history.”