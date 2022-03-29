AND Digital to hire 100 at latest Edinburgh club

Third centre

Digital tech consultancy AND Digital is opening another outlet in Edinburgh, promising a further 100 technology jobs in the city.

It will add to the company’s first Edinburgh ‘club’, launched in March 2020, and a branch in Glasgow, which opened last June. The new facility will open in May.

The company launched eight years ago and now has 1,300 employees across 19 locations in the UK and Netherlands.

Senior executive Andrew Smith said: “Given the growth we’re continuing to see in Scotland’s digital economy, it’s no surprise that AND Digital has seen great success from its first two major investments in the nation.

“With its entrepreneurial reputation and thriving tech community, Edinburgh remains an ideal destination for AND’s expansion. We strongly believe the city will continue to provide exceptional tech talent, which we will grow within our collaborative Club environment.”

Created by Paramjit Uppal, its organisational structure is based on a network of autonomous clubs, each made up of teams of 80-100.

The company aims to have five clubs in Scotland with more than 500 employees by 2025.