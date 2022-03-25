Aldridge hired in future of work role by Zumo

Human resources

Zumo, the Edinburgh-based crypto wallet and payments platform, has appointed Dagmara Aldridge as its first chief people and culture officer as it seeks to reflect future of work trends and the latest neuroscience teachings.

With 15 years’ leadership and coaching experience, Ms Aldridge (pictured), who was previously Zumo’s chief operating officer, will lead the development of the company’s progressive ‘people’ function, which will maintain the company’s culture while empowering its talent to have a positive impact on the wider industry, financial inclusion and the environment.

Zumo’s strategy adopts a scientifically-led approach to HR management, informed by Ms Aldridge’s training with the NeuroLeadership Institute, which aims to make today’s organisations more human and inclusive.

Ms Aldridge said: “The fact I don’t have the traditional CIPD background and qualifications makes it easier to trial disruptive approaches. Many talk about the ‘Future of Work’, I see this as the ‘Future of HR’ – we’re excited about shifting the dial.”

Nick Jones, co-founder and CEO, Zumo, said: “The demand for tech and digital talent remains at an all-time high amidst the Great Resignation.

“Such flexibility and hybrid working is key to attracting top candidates, and also opens up new talent pools outside of the UK. To meet their growth ambitions, fintechs must consider ways to source the best talent efficiently and effectively, looking for candidates across different time zones.”