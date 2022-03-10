Abramovich among seven more oligarchs sanctioned

Chelsea sale on hold

Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea FC (pic: SNS Group)

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich, also the biggest shareholder in Russian steelmaker Evraz, has been added to the UK’s sanctions list, putting the sale of the west London club on hold and freezing its assets.

He is among seven oligarchs, who also include his one-time business partner Oleg Deripaska, to be hit with an asset freeze and travel bans under a new list unveiled today.

Rosneft boss Igor Sechin and four more described as being in Putin’s ‘inner circle’ are also on the list. They are said to have a collective net worth of £15 billion.

Mr Abramovich will not be allowed to sell Premier League and current European Champions Chelsea under new measures to ensure he cannot profit from its activities.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries acknowledged that the action against Mr Abramovich would have an impact on Chelsea FC but a special licence would enable it to continue operating.

However, it will be unable to transfer players or agree any new contracts. Existing staff and players will still be paid and catering services provided at matches. There will be controls imposed on the sale of match tickets and it must close its club shop.

Conrad Wiacek, head of sport analysis at GloblalData, said the sanctions cast a shadow over Chelsea’s many commercial agreements, including its $52.5 million front-of-shirt deal with Telecom’s brand 3 and its $72 million kit deal with Nike.

“While Chelsea has a sporting licence to continue trading as a soccer club, many brands will be wary of guilt by association,” he said.

“Chelsea FC is still one of the biggest clubs in the world and its on-field success still makes it an attractive commercial partner. However, given the rate at which many brands are looking to dissociate themselves from the Russian state, some may be wary of continuing partnerships.