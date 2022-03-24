A million gym users quit as sector loses £3.5bn

Pandemic effect

Many gyms stayed closed after the pandemic

At least 500 gyms and leisure centres permanently closed during the pandemic and a million former members stopped using one, according to a new report.

London Medical Laboratory (LML) says the UK’s fitness industry may never return to full health after the impact of Covid-19.

Dr Quinton Fivelman, chief scientific officer at LML, said: “More than 40% of adults in England gained weight during the pandemic, with the average gain being half a stone (just over 3kg).

“Many people put on even more than this, leading to the so-called “Quarantine 15” – gaining 15 pounds, or just over 1 stone.

“It’s not surprising we’re all out of shape. During the pandemic, people had to stay indoors and work from home with little access to exercise. Gyms were forced to remain closed for eight months out of 12 between March 2020 and March 2021. Many of them, sadly, never reopened their doors.”