220,000 women die waiting for pensions payout

Waspi campaign

The Waspi campaign has been running for seven years (pic: Terry Murden)

Almost a quarter of a million women who were denied their state pension by changes to the qualifying age have died waiting for compensation, according to new figures.

The 220,190 women who have died are among those who joined a campaign that began seven years ago on behalf of women born in the 1950s who say they were not properly informed about the pension age moving from 60 to 66.

The research was commissioned by Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) and shows that since the start of the campaign, the deaths of thousands of women who were likely to be awarded compensation has saved the UK government £3.8bn.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has found that the Department for Work and Pensions is guilty of maladministration, and is currently investigating the harm caused.

Changes to the State Pension age, which were legislated for in 1995, were not communicated through targeted letters to the affected women until 2008, leading the PHSO to find that “The opportunity that additional notice would have given them to adjust their retirement plans was lost.”

WASPI’s figures show that over the course of the two year COVID pandemic, 1 in 10 women who died was affected by these uncommunicated changes and lost both their state pension income and the opportunity to make alternative retirement plans.

Despite the Ombudsman’s findings and the rapid death rate of those affected, the government is choosing to wait for further reports before taking any action.

The WASPI campaign is calling for an immediate one-off compensation payment of between £11,666 and £20,000, with the most going to women who were given the shortest notice of the longest increase in their state pension age.

WASPI spokeswoman Angela Madden said: “The government’s strategy of delaying inevitable compensation payments is a cynical attempt to time women out of what they are due.