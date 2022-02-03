Zuckerberg takes hefty hit as Facebook shares plunge

Declining users

By a Daily Business reporter |

Facebook saw its first ever decline in daily users

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg saw $29 billion wiped from the value of his stake as the company’s market capitalisation plummeted by $200 billion.

Shares in its owner Meta fell 24% in morning trade after the social media giant issued a downbeat revenue forecast and reported its first ever decline in daily active users.

The social network reported a drop of nearly 500,000 in daily logins during the last three months of 2021 – the first decline in its 18-year history.

Mr Zuckerberg believes the slump was caused by the TikTok boom.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” he said during an earnings call.

He reiterated that Meta – which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp – is pushing hard to develop its short-form video Reels in an effort to compete with TikTok.

Meta‘s plunging value dragged down major stock indexes and reversed recent market gains.

The company is quoted on Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index and the S&P 500 which both took a hit in morning trade. The Nasdaq was down 2.08% and the S&P 500 dropped 1.24%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.64% lighter.

Tech stocks have endured a volatile period as interest rates begin to rise and money moves out of equities.

The so-called FAANG group of Facebook, Amazon, Apple , Netflix and Google (Alphabet) has seen about $400 billion wiped off their value in the opening weeks of 2022.