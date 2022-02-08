Workflo promotes Weir to firm’s first sales director

Business services

Workflo Solutions, the outsourced managed services provider, has promoted Jonathan Weir to become its first sales director in recognition of his ten years’ service with the business.

Having started with Workflo in 2012, following five years with another managed print services provider, Mr Weir (pictured) began his time in the company in new business development – a role he will continue to fulfil alongside his new position.

He assume responsibility for leading the field sales and tele-sales departments in Livingston and at the company’s north-west hub in Accrington, East Lancashire.

Mr Weir said: “My new role represents a fantastic and challenging opportunity for me where I can combine both a business development and sales director role.

“The field sales and tele sales teams reporting to me are first class and I have every confidence that our market share will continue to soar as we emerge fully from the pandemic.”

Michael Field, managing director of Workflo Solutions, said: “His contribution to the overall growth strategy and helping the business scale up for further success as we emerge from the pandemic will be invaluable.

“This will be an exciting time to lead our sales function, as our brand significantly broadens its reach and scope.”