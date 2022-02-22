Wood Group delays results over legacy issue

Defence hit

Energy services company Wood Group has delayed publishing its annual results after taking a provision on a legacy issue, Aegis Poland, that pre-dates its acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler in 2017.

The FTSE 250 group said the construction of various buildings to house the Aegis Ashore anti-missile defence facility for the US army was about 90% complete by value at the end of December and is expected to be operationally complete in the second half of the year.

The Aberdeen-based company said in order to finalise its reported results and to conclude the year-end audit process with KPMG, its auditor, an external investigation and review is being undertaken, leading to a delay in publishing its figures previously scheduled for 8 March.

The board said it is expecting an exceptional charge of c. $100m in relation to Aegis Poland.

Wood said a further announcement will be made when the date is confirmed, adding that “underlying results for FY21 are expected to remain unchanged from our trading update on 13 January 2022.”

Management’s latest estimate is that the loss at completion will be $222 million.