Wine Importers unveils changes to top team

Drinks merchant

Neil Renton: new MD

Wine Importers, the Livingston-based wine merchant, has made changes to its management team.

The company, part of the Murray Capital Group, has appointed Neil Renton as managing director. Mr Renton, formerly sales director, replaces Gordon White who will remain as a director before retiring at the end of 2022 after 36 years with the business.

Graeme Broom is promoted to wine director and joins the leadership team. Mr Broom has spent three years leading a project to remodel the company’s wine portfolio to ensure it continues to meet the tastes of consumers and offers a range of quality options for new and existing clients.

Gordon Nicol joins the business as director of finance and operations from C&C Group where he was on-trade finance business partner. He will be responsible for distribution and financial accounting.

Keith Murray, executive chairman of Wine Importers, said: “Our scale and agility has allowed us to perform well in the face of challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues.

“Continuity was our priority as we looked to the future.”