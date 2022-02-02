Vodafone Q3 | Wizz Air traffic | Google shares split | Beeks deal

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

7am: Vodafone

Vodafone posted third quarter revenue growth of 3.7% to £11.7 billion.

Chief executive Nick Read said : “Our team has delivered another solid quarter, demonstrating the sustainability of our growth strategy and medium-term ambition. This performance keeps us firmly on track to deliver FY22 results in line with the higher guidance we set out in November.

“We remain focused on our operational priorities to strengthen commercial momentum in Germany, accelerate our transformation in Spain and position Vodafone Business to maximise EU recovery funding opportunities.

“We are also committed to creating value for our shareholders through proactive portfolio actions and continuing to improve returns at pace.”

7am: Wizz Air

In January, Wizz Air carried 2,397,000 passengers at a load factor of 79.6%, representing a 318% increase compared with January 2021. Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering.

7am: Beeks contract and update

Beeks Financial Cloud, which provides connectivity for financial markets, has signed a $2.2 million contract over four years for its private cloud offering with one of the world’s largest foreign exchange brokers.

The Hillington-based company says it is another significant contract for the offering which was launched in August last year and is a new customer for Beeks, adding to its growing number of tier 1 financial services customers.

The contract came as the board said it now anticipates revenues for the year ended 30 June 2022 will be ahead of current market expectations.

Full story here

Google shares jump on higher figures and stock split

Shares in Google parent Alphabet jumped 9% in extended trading after the tech giant reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Net income came in at $20.64 billion against $15.28 billion last time on revenue of $75.3 billion.

Cloud revenue was up 45% while advertising revenue jumped 33%, with $8.63 billion coming from YouTube.

The company announced a 20-for-1 stock split to enable more investors to afford the shares.

Global markets

Global equity markets have stabilised as inflation and interest rate rises are factored into prices. The Dow Jones closed up 0.78% whilst the S&P 500 notched 0.7% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq advanced 0.75%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.68% while markets in mainland China, South Korea, Singapore and Hong Kong were closed on Wednesday for the Lunar New Year holidays.