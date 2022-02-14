Ukraine invasion fears: FTSE 100 dives, oil price rises

Daily Business Live

8.30am: Markets rocked by Ukraine

The FTSE 100 posted a triple digit loss at the open as global markets anticipated an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

After the first half hour of trading the index was 108 points lower at 7,552.80

Oil prices today hit their highest in more than seven years on fears that an invasion could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from the world’s top producer in an already tight market.

Traders say $100 a barrel looks increasingly likely considering possible supply disruptions ahead. An invasion of Ukraine would push oil prices sharply higher at a time when the market is already rallying on the back of an imbalance between demand and supply.

Brent crude futures was at $95.61 a barrel by 0506 GMT, up $1.17, or 1.2%, after earlier hitting a peak of $96.16, the highest since October 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $1.41, or 1.5%, to $94.51 a barrel, hovering near a session-high of $94.94, the loftiest since September 2014.

This is adding to inflationary pressures with US consumer prices already at a 40-year high of 7.5%.

In corporate news, Evraz, the steelmaker with assets in the Russian Federation, took a massive hit as its shares slid 37%.

With many airlines now refusing to fly to Ukraine, British Airways owner IAG also took a hit as its shares fell 7.5% early on. On the FTSE 250, Wizz Air, which serves central and eastern Europe, was off 8.2%.

Banks were under the cosh, with Barclays, NatWest and Lloyds among the worst performers on the FTSE 100.

JD Sports was also weaker after the Competition and Markets Authority fined it and Footasylum £4.7m for breaching the rules around a merger blocked by the watchdog.