Two key hires for WeDo Scotland to boost recovery

Justine Mitchell

WeDo Scotland has made two key appointments to boost post-COVID recovery, and drive business growth in the Scottish SME community.

Justine Mitchell, a former employment lawyer, advocate of mainstream and women’s football, and founder of Chamomile Sanctuary, is joining in a consultancy role. She will provide advice on strategic development and business growth.

Ms Mitchell said: “While it’s doubtless that 2022 will continue to be challenging for business, it also offers exciting opportunities. WeDO is ideally placed to assist businesses of all sizes to meet whatever challenges arise.

“I look forward to working with the WeDO team, growing its profile and sharing my wider business experience. This embraces Scottish football, property development, and establishing a luxury day spa.”

David Reid

David Reid, marketer and founder of Because Brands Matter, is joining the executive team. As a multiple marketing creative, Mr Reid currently serves as a director of the Sportsman’s Charity, and non-executive chairman of Alliance Creative.

He said: “Much of my career has been spent mentoring and assisting others. I consider WeDO to be an excellent home for those who value freely offered support and guidance.

“I believe too, that many fun aspects surrounding business are too easily ignored. I know that the social aspects of business play a crucial role in achieving success. From my experience as a WeDO member, I know this ethos runs deep throughout the organisation..”

Gordon White, chairman of WeDO Scotland, said: “David’s experience both as a business owner and marketer are welcome additions, strengthening the breadth of talent on the executive team.

“Likewise, with her legal background, entrepreneurial experience and inspirational football background, Justine will be invaluable in helping develop the WeDO network across Scotland.”

