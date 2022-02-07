TVSquared bought by New York firm in £118m deal

Data tie-up

Calum Smeaton: takes on new role

TVSquared, the Edinburgh-based advertising data company, has been acquired by New York peer Innovid in a cash and stock deal worth $160 million (£118m).

The deal will see TVSquared CEO Calum Smeaton step down and take up a role supporting the integration of the two companies.

TVSquared’s president, Jo Kinsella, who has been with the company almost since its inception, will join the Innovid executive team to lead the business and will report into Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder of Innovid.

Netter said: “In acquiring TVSquared, we aim to provide the most complete view of the total TV and digital universe.

“Additionally, we immediately accelerate and broaden our scope globally, as brands, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters on six continents.

Kinsella said: “By digitising cross-platform TV advertising, we believe this combination will give advertisers, across the ecosystem, everything they need to transact at scale.”

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of Innovid’s fiscal second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.