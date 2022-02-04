THG shares soar on private equity rumours

Market report

5pm: Closing report

Shares in THG, formerly the Hut Group, rose strongly following a report that private equity firms Advent International, Leonard Green Partners and Apollo were circling the e-commerce company in which Sir Tom Hunter is a shareholder.

According to markets blog Betaville, Advent is working with advisers from Goldman Sachs on its interest in THG alongside the company’s founder, Matt Moulding.

There has been speculation about a takeover of THG since last year when founder Moulding suggested in an interview with GQ Magazine that he might be interested in quitting the stock market following the company’s float.

Shares in the group have tumbled more than 80% since it listed in London in 2020, with Moulding pinning the blame on short-sellers.

Following today’s report THG shares were up 21.5p (18.5%) .

Shell was among today’s other big gainers, up 3.5% to 2,029.25p as investors continued to buy into the recovery story.

Wood was a strong riser among the mid-caps, up 4.9%, while Edinburgh’s Capricorn Energy gushed 3.2% higher.

The FTSE 100 closed down 12 points or 0.17% at 7,516 on a strong US jobs report which fuelled speculation of firmer action by the Federal Reserve.

The US economy added 467,000 jobs in January, massively above the 150,000 economists were expecting, though down from the 510,000 jobs added in December. The numbers are likely to further encourage the Fed to raise interest rates.

Excitement around Amazon‘s earnings, which had fuelled an uptick in global markets, began to cool as a deep dig showed the headline numbers are flattered by the investment in Rivian, creating a one-off accounting trick that was responsible for 82.5% of Amazon’s net income.