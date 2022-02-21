Summit may calm markets | Diageo begins next buyback

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

9am: Summit lifts market

Traders were encouraged by the prospect of a summit between the US and Russian leaders that may prevent war in Ukraine. London blue chips ticked higher and the FTSE 100 was trading off its high at 7,542.17, up 28.55 points.

“The market remains hopeful that Russia will step back from the precipice in Ukraine with news of a potential last-gasp summit between Putin and Biden lifting sentiment on Monday,” says AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

“Like everyone else investors are left scratching their heads trying to decipher what the Russian leader’s end-game is and until that becomes clear then nervousness is likely to remain.

“In recent days and weeks, oil prices have bubbled higher in anticipation of the supply disruption that a Ukrainian conflict would bring, and gold has moved higher as people seek out safe havens. Both eased back at the start of the new week, but further volatility looks almost a given at this stage.

“There’s little in terms of big economic news to shift attention away from Russia-inspired tensions – though a second estimate of US GDP for the fourth quarter may capture some attention on Thursday.

“However, full-year results season in the UK hots up as the banks continue to report and other heavyweights like BAE Systems, WPP and Rio Tinto unveil their numbers.

“The banks have got off to a bit of a soggy start, with a weak reaction to Natwest’s earnings last Friday. While higher rates should boost profitability, Natwest offered a painful reminder that mounting inflation will affect the cost base, too.”

7am: Menzies board accepts proposal

Menzies board is recommending a new cash proposal at 608p per share from its Kuwaiti suitor NAS.

The final proposal, valuing the Edinburgh logistics firm at about £558m, follows earlier approaches from NAS to the board regarding possible all cash offers for Menzies at 460p, 510p and 605p.

Full story here

7am: Diageo buyback

Drinks giant Diageo has begun the third phase of its previously announced return of capital programme of up to £4.5 billion to shareholders to be completed during the next fiscal year.

Under the first two phases of the ROC programme Diageo repurchased shares with an aggregate value of £2.25 billion.

Diageo is announcing today that it will buy back shares with an aggregate value of up to £1.7 billion, of which the repurchase of shares with an aggregate value of up to £1.4 billion will be completed by 30 June 2022.

The purpose of the repurchases is to reduce the share capital of Diageo and all shares repurchased under this agreement will be cancelled.

Global markets

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine on condition that Russia does not invade its neighbour.

Asia’s main markets rallied and European stocks were likely to follow suit. In London, the FTSE 100 was on course to open 18 points higher at 7,531.62.

The prospect of talks emerged as French President Emmanuel Macron said early Monday that he had suggested the summit to the two leaders to discuss ‘security and strategic stability in Europe.’

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov are first scheduled to meet on Thursday to agree terms of the summit.

In the meantime, it is thought Moscow will start any invasion with a cyber-assault in Ukraine. UK security forces have also warned of cyber attacks on strategic companies and public services.

The Biden administration has promised to retaliate with sanctions against Russia, including barring US financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, Reuters reported.

The US would block the flow of currency between specific US banks and Russian banks and target individuals and companies by placing them on the Specially Designated Nationals, effectively kicking them out of the banking system.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that Russian firms will be prevented from raising finance in London.

Mr Johnson will also outline plans to liberate England from the remaining Covid restrictions later today as he outlines his proposals to effectively live with the virus.