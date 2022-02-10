Student block will fill gap site in Edinburgh

GRAHAM appointed

The building is designed to blend with historic architecture

Glencairn Properties has appointed GRAHAM to manage the design and build of a student accommodation block in the east end of Edinburgh.

The contractor will provide a 149-bed development on a gap site in Montrose Terrace in the Abbeyhill area. It has been designed to complement and complete the Victorian streetscape.

It will have laundry facilities, cycle-storage, underground bin facilities, a gym and a community room.

A planning application was approved by the city council in June 2020 and the scheme is expected to complete in late summer 2023.

Daryl Teague, managing director at Edinburgh-based Glencairn Properties, said: “The community support from the outset, has been very encouraging and we are confident that it will help to boost the economy through tenancies and job creation.”

56three Architects and Will Rudd Davidson were appointed as the architect and consultant engineer on the scheme respectively.

Glasgow block approved

New design for Bath Street

Councillors have approved a student accommodation block in Glasgow city centre following a hearing into the plans.

iQSA lodged plans last April to demolish a 1970s office building at 225 Bath Street and build a “carefully considered” accommodation building with 551 bedrooms over seven, nine and eleven floors.

The city’s planning applications committee opted to hold a hearing into the proposal and the planners’ report notes that the existing building “has constraints to effective office use or adaptation to alternative uses”.

Addressing the concentration of student accommodation in the area, officials stated the site is in the north west city centre zone where there are a total of 784 student beds.

This would rise to 1,335, which they did not consider “harmful to the maintenance of the city centre community but would make a positive contribution in a variety of ways”.