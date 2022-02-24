Spider Online joins list of employee owned firms

Restructure

Spider team: Lesley Connelly, Ross Hamill, David McNee

Spider Online, a Glasgow-based website and app agency, is transferring ownership to eight employees.

Founded by John Campbell and Tony O’Grady in 2004, the company will become an employee ownership trust, which holds 100% of the shares on behalf of the employees. Mr Campbell will move to the position of chairman, with Ross Hamill becoming managing director.

The transition was supported by Co-operative Development Scotland (CDS), part of Scottish Enterprise and the arm of Scotland’s three enterprise agencies, and was project-managed by 4-consulting, with legal services from Blackadders and financial inputs from Milne Craig.

Mr Campbell said: “Now feels like the right time, along with support from Scottish Enterprise, to create an EOT allowing these talented people to take the business to the next stage and the next 18 years. I know that, as MD, Ross will guide our continued success and future growth.”

To date, there are more than 170 employee-owned businesses operating in Scotland, and more than 120 of these are headquartered in Scotland.