St Mirren splash the cash to land Robinson as boss

Buddies make move

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Target: Stephen Robinson (pic: SNS Group)

St Mirren are set to make Stephen Robinson their highest paid manager after agreeing a six-figure compensation package with English League One side Morecambe.

The Buddies have been searching for a new boss following Jim Goodwin’s exit to take over at Aberdeen and have targeted the 47-year-old former Motherwell chief.

A lucrative two-and-a-half-year contract is on the table with the club pinning their faith in Robinson’s ability to build on the solid foundations left by Goodwin.

The Buddies are believed to have received a fee in the region of £250,00 from Aberdeen after the Dons triggered a release clause in Goodwin’s contract, money which has allowed them to lure Robinson back to the Premiership just over two years after he left Motherwell.

The Northern Irishman only took charge of Morecambe in the summer but is set to replace Goodwin, with St Mirren prepared to splash the clash in a bid to secure qualification for European football this season.

A statement on the Morecambe FC website said: “Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy.

“The club has reluctantly granted St Mirren permission to speak to Stephen regarding the position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”

Steven Naismith, now a youth coach at Hearts, had been linked with the vacant post, while Aberdeen player-coach Scott Brown was also reported to be among those interesting the Paisley board.

St Mirren face Dundee on Wednesday evening and the indications are Robinson could be in the dugout at Dens Park, where a victory would send the Buddies into fourth place in the table.