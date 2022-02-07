SIS Ventures launches £5m EIS funding round

Growth support

David Ovens, Alastair Davis (CEO, Social Investment Scotland) and Jill Arnold

SIS Ventures is launching a second round of fundraising with the aim of attracting up to £5 million to scale up its support for Scotland’s high impact potential early-stage businesses.

Some of the companies already back include Cyan Forensics, Trojan Energy and Talking Medicines.

The minimum investment sought from investors, through the Enterprise Investment Scheme, is £20,000, with each investor supporting at least six businesses over a period of seven to ten years.

David Ovens, chairman of SIS Ventures, said: “At SIS Ventures we believe that impactful businesses, those that combine profit with purpose, are the future and should be supported with the full power of the investor community.

“Impact First is developing an impressive track record, a strong pipeline and a worthy reputation as the leading investor in this space. I hope that the fundraising will be well supported by those who share our mission to create an impact economy.”

Jill Arnold, head of SIS Ventures, said: “Demand for investment funding from mission-led entrepreneurs has surpassed all of our expectations.

“Since launching Impact First, we have proved without doubt that there is more than sufficient appetite for such a fund among highly ambitious businesses with aspirations for growth.

“We also know that in recent years impact investing has soared in popularity among the global investor community.”