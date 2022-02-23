Shelley promoted to head of deals at PwC Scotland

Corporate finance

By a Daily Business reporter |

PwC has named Jon Shelley as head of deals for Scotland, replacing Jason Morris who was recently appointed regional market leader.

Mr Shelley, pictured, who was previously head of corporate finance for Scotland, joined PwC in 2002 and was admitted to the partnership in 2015.

In addition to his role in Scotland, he leads the UK corporate finance energy services sector focus. He will continue this role as the industry moves through the energy transition.

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “I come into this role at a very important time for the business. We are very much at the centre of the Deals-led recovery from the pandemic, with a high level of market change and opportunity coupled with a high level of available capital.

“Scotland is home to a number of market leading businesses that are ticking boxes for investors across the world and M&A activity levels as a result are very high. Rapid change can also bring disruption and challenge.”