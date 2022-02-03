Shell profits soar | BT in sport JV | Facebook shares slump

Daily Business Live

9.30am: FTSE 100 higher despite BT hit

BT shed 3.5% after lowering full-year revenue guidance while investors warmed to Shell whose shares rose 1% after the company announced soaring profits and a repurchase of shares.

Richard Hunter at interactive investor said it was a return to form for the multinational company.

The best performing blue-chip was the contract caterer Compass, up 7% after the company reported a continued improvement in trading across all parts of its business.

The FTSE 100 managed to stay ahead in early trade, up 7 points at 7,590.03.

On AIM, shares in Omega Diagnostics rose 15.79% or 1.5p to 11p after it reported a new milestone in its testing kits (see below). The company’s shares have slid sharply in recent months and it confirmed talks over a new cash call on shareholders.

7am: Shell profits surge

Energy giant Shell posted a forecast-beating uplift in full-year profit on rebounding commodity prices and an increase in business activity.

Earnings came in at $19.29 billion compared to $4.85 billion in the previous year. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected full-year 2021 net profit to come in at $17.8 billion.

For the final quarter of 2021, it reported adjusted earnings of $6.4 billion.

Shares in the company are 20% higher year-to-date, although the price is below pre-pandemic levels.

The board expects that the first quarter 2022 interim dividend will be set at $ 0.25 per share, an increase of around 4% over the US dollar dividend for the fourth quarter 2021. The first quarter 2022 interim dividend is scheduled to be announced on 5 May.

Stuart Lamont, investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: “The rising oil price has lifted Royal Dutch Shell and the company’s results are significantly better than they were this time last year. Debt has been reduced substantially, helped by the sale of Permain; cash flow is strong; and profits have followed.

“Of course, shareholders will be mindful of the transition period ahead for Shell, as it looks to reduce its carbon emissions and reach net zero.

“However, for now, the company is in good shape, with the shares buoyed by a combination of its share buyback programme, dividend, and the commodity price.”

7am: BT sports JV

BT Group has entered exclusive discussions with Discovery on a deal to create a new sport and entertainment offering for customers in the UK.

The new business would be a 50/50 joint venture, bringing together BT Sport with Eurosport UK.

BT has also reached agreement in principle with Sky for a new longer-term reciprocal channel supply deal to beyond 2030.

In a trading update for the nine months to 31 December, it said faced revenue challenges due to delayed Covid-19 recovery and supply chain issues.

7am: Omega milestone

Medical diagnostics firm Omega said its COVID-19 self-testing kit had achieved a key milestone in providing accurate results and remains in discussions with commercial partners about how best to service the European market and other territories. This will be a commercial offering via B2B partners and distributors, and not through a direct-to-consumer strategy.

Jag Grewal, CEO of Omega, said: “We are delighted to have reached this milestone, achieving CE Mark for our VISITECT COVID-19 antigen test for the home-use market.

“It is frustrating that our test is still awaiting approval under CTDA regulations for sale of the professional-use test in the UK. We will now look to begin the process of filing for approval to sell our home-use product in the UK. In the meantime, we look forward to working with prospective partners to determine the best route to market.”

Global markets – Facebook shares crash

Shares in Facebook parent Meta plunged by 20% as it reported the first reduction in the number of daily users in its history alongside a lower than expected revenue forecast this quarter.

The social network reported a drop of nearly 500,000 in daily logins during the last three months of 2021 – the first decline in its 18-year history.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes the slump was caused by the TikTok boom.

“People have a lot of choices for how they want to spend their time, and apps like TikTok are growing very quickly,” he said during an earnings call.

Zuckerberg reiterated that Meta – which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp – is pushing hard to develop its short-form video Reels in an effort to compete with TikTok.

Google owner Alphabet smashed forecasts, with a jump of 36% in profits to $20bn as sales leapt 32%.

UK and European markets will focus on today’s interest rate decisions by the Bank of England and European Central Bank while households will learn about the energy price cap.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the second consecutive month, with analysts expecting it to jump from 0.25% to 0.5%, as well as a change in the bond buying programme.

Wall Street seemed unfazed by lower than expected employment figures.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, the S&P 500 added 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.5%.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 closed 1.1% lower, while the S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney fell 0.1%. The Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday