Sharktower acquired by Proteus in £10m deal

Software swoop

Sharktower was set up just before lockdown

Sharktower, the Edinburgh-based software company, has been acquired by Cambridge consultancy business Proteus in a £10 million deal.

Proteus has worked with the BBC and the Department of Justice, and the purchase will deliver a multi-million pound windfall for Sharktower’s founders, Craig Mackay and Lynsey Taylor.

Other investors who have backed the two-year-old business includes angel investment group Equity Gap, whose director Fraser Lusty said the sale was “an excellent outcome for the founding team and our investors in Sharktower.”

Sharktower’s software automatically tracks a business’s activities and alerts managers when targets are not being met. its clients include energy company BP and a number of firms in the recruitment, education and retail sectors.

Last summer it raised £400,000 in a seed round led by Equity Gap and backed by Scottish Enterprise and appointed Gordon Cooper as chairman. He set up VisionWare and led it to a successful exit.

Proteus, which was founded in 1999, hopes the deal will help it fulfil its aim of working with half of the FTSE 350 by 2025.