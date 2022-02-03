Scottish Widows sees pensions growth in net zero plan

Climate action

Scottish Widows: revised asset allocation

Scottish Widows believes the move to a net zero investment strategy will offer longer-term growth for customers’ pension savings.

The Edinburgh-based business has launched its climate action plan and said it aims to achieve a net zero portfolio by 2050.

It claims to be the first major pensions and insurance provider to clearly outline its decarbonisation targets.

The plan includes an investment of £20bn to £25bn into climate-aware investment strategies and climate solutions investments by 2025.

Of this, £1bn will be specifically invested in climate solutions. That includes renewable energies, low carbon buildings, and energy efficient technologies.

Scottish Widows, part of the Lloyds Banking Group, will ensure that its asset allocation decisions are focused around climate impacts. This will see the company exclude high carbon investments. It will focus stewardship activity on businesses failing to address climate change risks.

Scottish Widows head of pension investments and responsible investments Maria Nazarova-Doyle said: “We believe the move to net zero will offer longer-term sustainable growth for our customers’ pension savings.

“The pensions industry has a responsibility to act as a responsible steward for the success of climate solutions – and to exclude investments in high-carbon companies which are resistant to change.

“We look forward to other providers joining us and helping set out how the UK pensions industry will achieve large-scale net zero commitments, setting a clear expectation for high-carbon sectors resistant to change.

“Together, we can safeguard the future of our customers’ pension savings – and our planet.”

Scottish Widows has made an additional £3bn investment in Blackrock’s Climate Transition World Equity fund. It builds on an existing £2bn allocation, bringing the total Scottish Widows investment in this fund to £5bn.