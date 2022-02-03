Scots choc brand Fellow Creatures secures ethical status

B Corp business

Purposeful treats

Chocolate brand Fellow Creatures has become the latest Scottish company to be certified as a B Corp business – one that commits to purpose as well as profit.

The Edinburgh-based company is one of five UK chocolate companies to substantiate its ethical credentials with the certification. By working exclusively with cocoa collaboratives in Ghana it is able to trace its plant-based bars back to farmers.

Fellow Creatures was created by food entrepreneurs Zsolt Stefkovic and Fraser Doherty, founder of SuperJam and DTC beer subscription club Beer52. It joins carbon monitoring firm Pawprint and the PR company Muckle Media among Scottish firms that have announced their B Corp status.

Originally from a dairy farming family, Stefkovics said: “With ethics at the core of our DNA, the Fellow Creatures name refers to treating both animals and humans with respect. With that in mind, we set out to make dairy-alternative chocolate that didn’t compromise on flavour and is harmless in its production.

“Our business model means we are committed to contributing to the creation of sustainable jobs and alleviating poverty in deprived cocoa communities in West Africa. Our long-term vision is to be able to invest a portion of profits back into these communities.

“With ambitious growth plans to become the UK’s leading vegan chocolate brand, we hope to play a part in building a more sustainable chocolate industry for the future.”

Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK said: “Being able to welcome Fellow Creatures to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good.

“Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit”.

Last September, Fellow Creatures secured a £450,000 investment and landed UK-wide listings with retailers including WH Smith and Sainsbury’s.