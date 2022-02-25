Scotland’s World Cup qualifier among fixtures chaos

Ukraine conflict

Scotland are due to host Ukraine next month (pic: SNS Group)

As the sporting world gets its house in order following the disruption caused by the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict has once again thrown the fixtures calendar and sponsorships into disarray.

Football and Formula One are among those which will see changes to venues, while tie-ups with big corporations are already being affected.

UEFA President Aleksandr Ceferin has called an emergency meeting today to discuss switching the Champions League final from St Petersburg where it was due to be played on 28 May.

Wembley is an unlikely alternative as it is hosting the English play-off finals that weekend. West Ham’s London stadium and Tottenham Hotspur’s White Hart Lane are possible venues.

Scotland are due to host Ukraine for a World Cup qualifier on 24 March, while Russia’s qualifier with Poland in Moscow on the same day is also in doubt.

Ukraine’s domestic football league was set to resume this weekend after a winter break, but will remain suspended. Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland.

The SFA is seeking a solution in a tight international football calendar with the winner set to face a final against Austria or Wales just days later.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says football’s world governing body has “a duty to look into the footballing consequences of what is happening.

“Fifa condemns the use of force by Russia in Ukraine and any type of violence to resolve conflicts. Violence is never a solution and Fifa calls on all parties to restore peace through constructive dialogue,” said Infantino.

A joint statement was issued by the Polish, Czech and Swedish FAs last night telling Fifa that their play-off matches should not be played in Russia, asking for “immediate action” for alternative locations.

Fifa president Infantino said the letter will be looked at “as a matter of urgency” and added that it can “take a decision at any time”.

Manchester United were already reviewing their lucrative sponsorship deal with Aeroflot before the government’s sanction and are now expected to terminate the agreement. Aeroflot has often flown the United players to away matches but was not involved in this week’s trip to Madrid.

Uefa’s executive committee will consider the future of major sponsor Gazprom. One of the committee members is Alexander Dyukov, the president of Zenit St Petersburg and the Russian Football Union, who is also chief executive of Gazprom.

German Bundesliga club Schalke said the logo of Gazprom would be removed from the club’s shirts.

The Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September is set to be cancelled with Turkey likely to be the new host.