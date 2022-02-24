Salmond suspends RT show after criticism

Programme pulled

Alex Salmond has presented the show since 2017

Former First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has agreed to suspend his talk show on Russian state broadcasting channel RT.

He had faced criticism from across the political spectrum – including his successor Nicola Sturgeon – for appearing on the channel as the west unites against the Kremlin-backed invasion of Ukraine.

An episode was posted on Thursday morning, but Mr Salmond said his show will not appear again “until peace is re-established”.

However, the latest episode – a half-hour interview with former Lib Dem leader Sir Vince Cable – was posted on the RT website. Sir Vince said afterwards that he would not have appeared on the pre-recorded show had he known “the invasion was about to happen”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer described the show as the “personal propaganda tool” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government had written to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom asking for a review of RT’s licence to broadcast in the UK.

Ms Sturgeon backed the move and said it was “unthinkable” that Mr Salmond’s show would continue.

The Alex Salmond Show launched on RT in 2017 produced by Slainte Media, a company set up by Mr Salmond and fellow ex-SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh.

There were calls for Mr Salmond to lose his position on the Privy Council – a group which advises the Queen – for his continued involvement with it.