Ryanair connects Edinburgh with more destinations

More flights

By a Daily Business reporter |

Expansion plans: Ryanair

Ryanair will connect Edinburgh with a further eight destinations from the summer, taking the total to 65.

New routes to Bari, Cork, Madrid, Marrakesh, Nimes, Palermo, Paris and Santiago in Spain will mean 250 flights a week – 50 more than pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

Two additional aircraft will be based in Edinburgh to give a total fleet of 10, half being new Boeing 737 Max types providing 4% more seats.

Ryanair repeated a call for abolition of Air Passenger Duty, describing a proposed cut on domestic flights from 2023 as a “step in the right direction” but not enough.

The airline said: “The UK government missed an opportunity to kickstart tourism recovery, particularly for summer 2022, by delaying the reduction in APD until 2023.

“Since the cut applies only to domestic travel, it ignores the need to restore international connectivity which is fundamental for the growth of the UK economy and tourism.”

Edinburgh airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “Ryanair’s continued expansion at Edinburgh is extremely encouraging and is a huge show of confidence in the Edinburgh market.

“Aviation will play an important role in the recovery of the Scottish and UK economies and to be in a position where Ryanair are offering more than they did pre-pandemic is a very good place for us to be in, especially when five of the based aircraft will be the quietest and most environmentally friendly in the industry.

“We know there’s a pent-up demand for travel and we want to offer choice to people, which is why we are looking to both retain and grow Edinburgh’s connectivity.”