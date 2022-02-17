Rutherford Cross adds two to senior team

Recruitment

Hazel Wynn and Derek Lauder

Recruitment firm Rutherford Cross, a part of the Livingston James Group, has appointed Hazel Wynn and Derek Lauder as directors.

The firm has also welcomed four new consultants since Q4 2021, with two additional hires starting on 1 March.

Ms Wynn and Mr Lauder have spent a number of years with Rutherford Cross based at its Glasgow office where they headed up the senior interim finance offering.

As part of their director roles, Mr Lauder will lead the Interim business across Scotland while Ms Wynn continues to manage the Glasgow operation with a personal focus on permanent senior finance roles.

Livingston James group board director and managing director at Rutherford Cross, Mark Lewis said: “Both Derek and Hazel have been instrumental in growing Rutherford Cross into the business it is today.

“At Rutherford Cross, we are always focused on the impact of the appointments we make, and that includes those within our own organisation.

“With activity within the senior finance recruitment market increasing and our team continuing to expand, this is a hugely exciting time for the business, and I am confident that Hazel and Derek will ensure that we grow from strength to strength.”