Royal London in LV= talks | CEOs at Taylor Wimpey, Pets at Home

7.10am: Royal London in LV= talks

Royal London has confirmed that it has held exploratory discussions with LV= following the collapse of the Liverpool-based mutual’s acquisition by Bain Capital.

In a statement, the Royal London board said: “We note LV=’s announcement and we can confirm we have had initial, exploratory discussions with them. There is no certainty that these discussions will result in a transaction and a further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.”

7am: Taylor Wimpey CEO

Taylor Wimpey has promoted Jennie Daly to CEO following the announcement on 8 December 2021 that Pete Redfern will be stepping down after more than 14 years service in the role.

Ms Daly is currently group operations director of Taylor Wimpey and a member of the board She has almost 30 years of experience in the housebuilding and land and planning industries. She joined Taylor Wimpey in 2014 from Redrow.

She will receive a salary of £750,000, plus £75,000 pension and a bonus opportunity of 150% of salary (£1.125m).

There is also Performance Share Plan award for 2022 of 200% of salary (£1.5m).

7am: Pets at Home CEO

Pets at Home Group has apppointed Lyssa McGowan as group chief executive with effect from 1 June.

Ms McGowan, outgoing chief consumer officer at Sky UK, will succeed Peter Pritchard, who announced his intention last November.

In her previous role Ms McGowan had responsibility for a division with more than 10 million customers and achieving over $10bn of revenue.

She was a non-executive director of the board of Wm Morrison Supermarkets until its recent sale to CD&R.

Global markets

Markets look likely to open in bullish mood after mainland China returned strongly from the lunar new year and better-than-expected US jobs numbers on Friday.