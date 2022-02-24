Rolls-Royce CEO leaving after guiding turnaround

East steps down

Warren East has led the company’s recovery

Warren East, chief executive of aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce, will step down at the end of 2022.

His decision comes after guiding the company back into the black, posting a £124m annual statutory profit against a £3.1 billion loss last time. Underlying operating profit came in at £414m, from a prior year loss of £2bn.

Mr East will leave after nine years on the board and almost eight years as CEO and the board will now launch a search for his successor.

There will be two further departures from the board this year. Lee Hsien Yang will have completed his nine-year term of office at the end of 2022. In addition, Irene Dorner has indicated her intention to step down and will not be standing for re-election at the AGM. Jitesh Gadhia, a non-executive director at Taylor Wimpey will join the Board on 1 April and will chair the remuneration committee.

Sir Kevin Smith currently senior independent director and chairman of the science & technology committee, is stepping down. George Culmer will be appointed senior independent sirector and Paul Adams will be appointed chairman of the science & technology committee.

The latest figures include significant cost savings from the restructuring programme, primarily in Civil Aerospace, continued resilient performance in Defence and strong growth in Power Systems as it benefitted from recovering end markets.

The prior year comparative underlying loss of £(2.0)bn included £(1.3)bn of one-off charges mostly related to the impact of COVID-19 on Civil Aerospace.

The company said: “We are well positioned for the anticipated growth in our end markets as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

“This, along with continued good contribution from defence, gives us confidence that we will see positive momentum in our financial performance in 2022 despite the challenges and risks around the pace of market recovery, global supply chain disruption and rising inflation.

“We expect low-to-mid-single digit revenue growth and we expect our operating profit margin to be broadly unchanged as underlying operational improvement is balanced with increased engineering spend to develop sustainable growth opportunities.

“We expect to generate modestly positive free cash flow in 2022, seasonally weighted towards the second half of the year.”