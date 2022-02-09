Return to offices lures home hunters back to city

'Boomerang' effect

Edinburgh property is in high demand

As workers return to offices, new research suggests home hunters are looking at returning to Edinburgh to reduce commuting times.

Online search volumes for ‘Flats to rent Edinburgh’ (up 103.31% compared to 2021), ‘flats for sale Edinburgh’ (up 56%) and ‘property for sale Edinburgh’ (up 29%) point to a significant number of people wishing to return to the capital this year.

The analysis was carried out by online search firm MediaVision which compared enquiries and terms for January 2022 with the same month in 2021.

The pandemic saw people escape to the suburbs, smaller towns and more rural areas, but data suggests this trend may be reversing, according to MediaVision. Searches are down for ‘houses for sale West Lothian’ (down 29%) and ‘houses for sale Falkirk’ (down 27%).

It suggests a ‘boomerang effect’ that Scots aren’t as eager to get away from the city as they were at the height of the pandemic.

Louis Venter, CEO at MediaVision, comments: “Online search behaviour is such an important indicator of people’s thoughts and decision-making process, especially when it comes to home-buying and property rental.

“The data suggests that many in Scotland are keen to move closer to the office now that working from home is no longer required.

“This data suggests people aren’t as enthusiastic about coastal, rural and commuter town living as they once thought.”

He said that hybrid working takes hold, it will be interesting to see whether people continue returning back to Scotland’s capital and its larger cities.