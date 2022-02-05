Update:

Scott's outlet

Restaurant opening at new cruise visitor centre

| February 5, 2022
Cruise ship visitor centre

One of Scotland’s largest hospitality groups is creating more than 70 jobs at a new cruise ship visitor centre due to open towards the end of this year.

Buzzworks Holdings is opening an outlet under its Scott’s branding at the new facility in Greenock. The company already has Scott’s restaurants in  Largs, South Queensferry and Troon.

The £19.2 million Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre, currently under construction on the banks of the Clyde, will contribute to an estimated 150,000 visitors, delivering a £26 million boost to the Scottish economy.

With a significant seven figure investment from Buzzworks, the venue will feature a rooftop terrace with panoramic views and capacity for 150 covers.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “Having been in the pipeline for over three years, this is another significant step forward in our continued growth strategy as we continue to branch out from our historical base in Ayrshire.

The visitor centre feature a museum paying tribute to the late artist George Wylie, who worked as a customs officer in Greenock and lived in Gourock for many years and a dedicated arrival and departures hall for the many cruise ships that dock in the area. 

The development is being delivered by Inverclyde Council and being funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal with a contribution from the George Wyllie Foundation via the Dunard Trust.

, , News, Food & Drink, Scotland, Tourism & Leisure No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Richard Lochhead

Scots ministers fear lost EU funds won’t be replaced

Scotland could miss out on hundreds of millions of pounds if the UK Government doesRead More

Andrew Bailey Boe pic

Backlash after bank boss demands pay restraint

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has sparked an angry response from trade union leadersRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.