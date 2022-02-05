Restaurant opening at new cruise visitor centre

Scott's outlet

Cruise ship visitor centre

One of Scotland’s largest hospitality groups is creating more than 70 jobs at a new cruise ship visitor centre due to open towards the end of this year.

Buzzworks Holdings is opening an outlet under its Scott’s branding at the new facility in Greenock. The company already has Scott’s restaurants in Largs, South Queensferry and Troon.

The £19.2 million Greenock Cruise Ship Visitor Centre, currently under construction on the banks of the Clyde, will contribute to an estimated 150,000 visitors, delivering a £26 million boost to the Scottish economy.

With a significant seven figure investment from Buzzworks, the venue will feature a rooftop terrace with panoramic views and capacity for 150 covers.

Kenny Blair, Buzzworks Holdings MD, said: “Having been in the pipeline for over three years, this is another significant step forward in our continued growth strategy as we continue to branch out from our historical base in Ayrshire.

The visitor centre feature a museum paying tribute to the late artist George Wylie, who worked as a customs officer in Greenock and lived in Gourock for many years and a dedicated arrival and departures hall for the many cruise ships that dock in the area.

The development is being delivered by Inverclyde Council and being funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the Glasgow City Region City Deal with a contribution from the George Wyllie Foundation via the Dunard Trust.