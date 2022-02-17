Recycling firm NWH in hunt for acquisitions

£19m bank package

Mark Williams: milestone

Recycling company, NWH Group, has received a £19 million package of support for capital investment and to finance new business and acquisition opportunities.

The second-generation family business, headquartered in Dalkeith, handles waste management for the industrial, commercial and construction industries across Scotland and north-east England. Its 3,500 customers include the NHS, CALA Homes and Scottish Water.

More than £4 million of the Royal Bank of Scotland funding has been used to implement new technology at the firm’s Mayfield site, which will be used to recycle inert construction and demolition materials.

The new aggregate recycling plant in Mayfield will be fully operational by May and will increase the site’s processing capabilities from 75 tonnes per hour to 250 tonnes per hour, significantly reducing waste deposited to landfill by diverting more than a quarter of a million tonnes per year.

NWH Group forecasts that it will more than double its turnover to £100 million by 2025 and expand its headcount of 370 staff. The group is switching its fleet of vehicles to electric-only.

Mark Williams, CEO, said: “We are incredibly proud of our heritage at The NWH Group but the move towards creating cleaner and sustainable communities now tops our agenda. The introduction of the new wash plant technology is an important milestone.”