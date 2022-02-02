Record year of deals for Grant Thornton

Corporate finance

Neil McInnes: lots of activity

Gradual easing of Covid restrictions fuelled an increase in investor confidence and sparked a record year for the Scottish Corporate Finance team at Grant Thornton UK.

The team completed 13 deals valued at £573 million with hot sectors such as technology, healthcare, life sciences and energy likely to figure prominently again this year.

Neil McInnes, partner and head of corporate finance in Scotland, said: “The pandemic has highlighted the importance of education and healthcare within our society, and the importance of harnessing technology to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of those sectors, as has been demonstrated in tackling huge challenges such as the vaccine roll out and home school learning.

“This has been a driving force behind the technology and healthcare and life science’s sector’s rise in deals, underpinned by the continued rise of medtech, ed-tech and fintech solutions.”

He added: “Private equity firms continue to be very active in the mid-market and are ready to pay good multiples for the right business, particularly those with strong ESG credentials.

“This is being driven by a combination of government regulations – aiming for net zero – and evolving consumer preferences, so it is no surprise we are seeing lots of activity in the clean energy sector.

“We are seeing a lot of well-funded groups in key sectors pursuing acquisition as a way of accelerating growth and re-risking their strategy through diversification.”