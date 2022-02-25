Update:

Europa League draw

Rangers to face Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter | February 25, 2022
Rangers have been drawn against Red Star Belgrade in the last-16 of the Europa League.

The Glasgow side booked their place after producing a superb performance over two legs to knock out tournament favourites Borussia Dortmund.

The Ibrox outfit drew 2-2 at Ibrox last night, to complete a famous 6-4 aggregate win over the Bundesliga aces.

Red Star have won their league title for the past seven years and will be another tough nut to crack after finishing top of their qualifying group.

Rangers will stage the first leg on 10 March, with the return taking place in Serbia seven days later.

Last 16 draw:

Atalanta v Bayer Leverkusen; Barcelona v Galatasaray; Braga v Monaco; Porto v Lyon; Rangers v Red Star Belgrade; RB Leipzig v Spartak Moscow; Real Betis v Eintracht Frankfurt; Sevilla v West Ham United.

