R3-IoT adds experienced trio to executive team

Satellite technology

Evelyn Walker, Dave Falkingham and Sarah McLaughlin, flanked by co-founders Kevin Quillien (left) and Allan Cannon

R3-IoT, which uses satellite infrastructure to provide businesses with data from remote locations, has announced three hires to its executive team and new office space in Glasgow city centre.

Sarah McLaughlin joins as vice president of marketing. She has more than 15 years experience spanning brands such as PwC, Tesco Bank, National Australia Bank, and Glasgow Caledonian University.

Dave Falkingham becomes vice president of sales and will also focus on North American market entry and securing new partnerships and alliances for the business. He was formerly chief revenue officer at software-as-a-service company Shepherd and also worked at software business Dassault Systèmes.

Evelyn Walker has been appointed vice president of operations to support the company as it eyes future Series A funding. She has more than 25 years’ experience helping businesses scale up and is a director of council for the Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. She also sits on the First Minister’s advisory group for Women and Girls.

Allan Cannon, CEO and co-founder, said, “Evelyn, Dave and Sarah have proven track records of delivering significant successes across their respective fields.

“As we look to develop our technology, expand internationally and attract further investment, we will benefit hugely from having their experience and insight on board”