PwC adds 100 to financial services team in Scotland

Sector expanding

Glasgow is contributing to growth in the financial services sector (pic: Terry Murden)

PwC is creating 100 jobs in its financial services practice as Scotland’s business community adjusts from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recruitment programme represents a 10% uplift in PwC’s total headcount across Scotland and a near 30% hike in its financial services division across its Edinburgh and Glasgow offices.

Underpinning this growth in the largest sector of the Scottish economy is digital transformation, FinTech disruption, the move to net zero and the recovery from the pandemic.

The move by PwC comes on the back of a recent report by the Financial Services Skills Commission, which indicated skills gaps are growing in the sector.

Fraser Wilson, financial services leader for PwC Scotland said: “Like many industries, the pandemic has forced the financial services sector to accelerate the rate at which it has to change. Technology and the race to net zero have fundamentally altered the way the sector thinks and our role at PwC is to help enable that transformation.

“The demand for this runs right through our business and that’s why we’re recruiting more than 100 people to work at all levels.

“Scotland’s financial services sector plays a fundamental role in the economy helping to create sustainable business models that embrace technology and improve resilience and agility to ensure a healthy future for the industry.”